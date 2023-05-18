iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518,659 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after buying an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,757. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

