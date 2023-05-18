iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.46. 977,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

