iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.26. The stock had a trading volume of 603,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

