iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

