iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.