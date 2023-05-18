IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.67. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 14,169 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
