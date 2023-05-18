IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.67. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 14,169 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.