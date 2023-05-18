iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.09

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and traded as low as $19.10. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 4,332 shares trading hands.

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Institutional Trading of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.93% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

