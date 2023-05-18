Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Yafei Wen Sells 43,452 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 4,143,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,069. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitae by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,937,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Invitae by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,006,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 192,077 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invitae by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,334,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 414,537 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

