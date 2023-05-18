Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 18th (AEO, AMRC, ANF, APA, ARCO, ARQQ, BB, BBY, BMEA, BMO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 18th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $53.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $39.00.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $12.00.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.50 to $1.50.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $5.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $72.00. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $53.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$133.00 to C$129.00.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $84.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $70.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $89.00.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $24.00.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $3.75 to $3.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $204.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $149.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $90.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $51.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $51.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $196.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $59.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $14.00 to $17.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $54.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $58.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $16.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $170.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Argus from $720.00 to $795.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $202.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $282.00.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $5.08 to $4.68.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.15.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.50.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $168.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $3.80 to $3.30.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $54.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $360.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $347.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $111.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $88.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $99.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $102.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $114.00 to $125.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $98.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $14.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $24.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $4.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $37.00 to $34.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $138.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $12.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. to $1.70.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $551.00 to $559.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $32.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $61.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $17.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $230.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $235.00 to $220.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $34.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $61.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $350.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $123.00.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $127.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $43.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $171.00 to $190.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $15.00 to $13.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$18.15.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $448.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $447.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.50 to $8.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $72.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $20.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $19.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $168.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $86.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $146.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $156.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $155.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $160.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $154.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $155.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $90.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $123.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $145.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $153.00 to $147.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00.

