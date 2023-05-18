Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Investar has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Investar

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million. Analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,407 shares of company stock valued at $120,106 over the last three months. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Investar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Investar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.