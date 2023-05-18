Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.47. 18,905,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,866,152. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

