Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.57

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.57 and last traded at $146.57, with a volume of 5128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

