Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $445.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,996. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.42 and a 200 day moving average of $410.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

