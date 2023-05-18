International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.35

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 692987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.