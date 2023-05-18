Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.