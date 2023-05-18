Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 60,761 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,761 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.70 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

