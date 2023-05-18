Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,118 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

