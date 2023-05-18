Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,062.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,614.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

