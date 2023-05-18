Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 177,267 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,267 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.