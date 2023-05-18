Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 154,041 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 629.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,041 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of L stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

