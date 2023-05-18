Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,981 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.59 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

