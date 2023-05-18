Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 850.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,407 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.