Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

