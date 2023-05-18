Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.