Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 6,060 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sonos Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 2,077,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sonos

Several research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

