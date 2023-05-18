Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 77,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,754. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

