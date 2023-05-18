Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $45,917.12.
JFrog Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JFrog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
