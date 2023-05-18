Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $298.01. 379,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.30.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

