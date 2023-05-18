Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $51,425.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 2,318,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.64. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.