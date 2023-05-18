Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Sells 2,075 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director T L. Elder sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $16,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,163 shares in the company, valued at $350,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

