Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Forrester Research Stock Performance
FORR traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forrester Research (FORR)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.