Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

FORR traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

