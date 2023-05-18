Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) SVP Sells $1,027,009.50 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raul Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

