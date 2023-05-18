Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00.

Confluent stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 5,770,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.94. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

