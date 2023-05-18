Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 16,200 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLH opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

