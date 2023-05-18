Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells 51,552 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

