Insider Buying: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Chairman Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) Chairman Patrick A. Roney purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of VWE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 108.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 100.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,096,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
Read More
