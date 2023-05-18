Insider Buying: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Purchases $20,052.88 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop bought 5,464 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $20,052.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,911.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 108,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.