Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) CEO Buys $20,780.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) CEO Graham Purdy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,593.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

