Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,457,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,324.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64.
- On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52.
The Arena Group Stock Performance
AREN stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
