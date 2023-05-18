Insider Buying: Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) CEO Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Sidus Space stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 879,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Sidus Space, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIDU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sidus Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sidus Space Company Profile

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

