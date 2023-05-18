Insider Buying: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Buys $42,500.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ring Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $343.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 510,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,271,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ring Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,044,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 156,277 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REI. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ring Energy

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.