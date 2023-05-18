Insider Buying: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Buys $42,500.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $343.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.89.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on REI. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
