Insider Buying: PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Acquires 23,000 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,509.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.44%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

