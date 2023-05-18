Insider Buying: Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Celano purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $18,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,746 shares in the company, valued at $420,542.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 737,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,307. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

