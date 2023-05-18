Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CFO Purchases $80,400.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.