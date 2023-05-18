Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,053.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BW stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

