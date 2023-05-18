Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Buys $296,500.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,149.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

