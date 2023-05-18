Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,248,910.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,116,844.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,248,910.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,116,844.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,074 shares of company stock valued at $322,356 and have sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 338,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Innospec by 69.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 54,297 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

