Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $6.56 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $525.09 million and approximately $70.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00023961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

