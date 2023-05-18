Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99.
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
