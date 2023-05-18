Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 781,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

