Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Purchases A$11,633.65 in Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur acquired 3,865 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,633.65 ($7,807.82).

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Inghams Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

